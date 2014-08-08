ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Punky Lion
Indica

4.2 28 reviews

Punky Lion

Punky Lion is a pure indica strain from Samsara Seeds that combines the strength of two other potent indicas, Chronic and Matanuska Tundra. Its dark buds have a sweet, earthy cocoa aroma, and when consumed, it induces heavily sedating effects expected from indica varieties. Punky Lion offers generously heavy yields following its 8 week flowering time indoors, or at the end of September for outdoor gardens.

Reviews

28

Avatar for anthony1979
Member since 2013
Just got Punky lion real nice and relaxing orange all over
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AlbundiStoney
Member since 2017
Yes. Please. This is what I imagine Gandalf and Bilbo smoking in the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring! "The finest weed in the Southfarling" - Bilbo Baggins
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for GreenBeastofSpokane
Member since 2018
Fuckin awesome strain especially for the heavy users. I was able to get a full night's rest after a smoke.
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for platinumfairy
Member since 2019
Lovely for pain!
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for lvrgm
Member since 2015
Wonderfully trippy body buzz and a happy, relaxed mood. I love this flower. It smells like dried mango, taste is smooth, and the perfect high for easing the body and mind from a stressful day.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Chronic
parent
Strain
Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold
5 Exceptional R&amp;B Albums to Listen to While High
