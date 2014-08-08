Punky Lion is a pure indica strain from Samsara Seeds that combines the strength of two other potent indicas, Chronic and Matanuska Tundra. Its dark buds have a sweet, earthy cocoa aroma, and when consumed, it induces heavily sedating effects expected from indica varieties. Punky Lion offers generously heavy yields following its 8 week flowering time indoors, or at the end of September for outdoor gardens.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
28
anthony1979
AlbundiStoney
GreenBeastofSpokane
platinumfairy
lvrgm
Find Punky Lion nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Punky Lion nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Punky Lion
Hang tight. We're looking for Punky Lion nearby.