A rare, balanced hybrid strain that is low THC with dense colas that house sweet, floral aromas. Aurora’s Banana Split is made up of large, dark green with vibrant orange pistil hairs and a thick coating of trichomes.
Bought twice, to give it a fair chance, and because it's one of the cheapest strains at my local dispensary. Smokable, but incredibly dry and crunchy. First gram was packaged last year in October if I recall correctly, and the most recent one was apparently from the same packaging batch. Level-headed high, but definitely not worth the premium price in my opinion.
Giba
on April 1st, 2019
Awesome strain, even with low THC numbers the terpenes really pick up the slack and make this strain. I was pleasantly surprised by this strain, nice euphoric buzz with a good body melt as well. Didn't really get bananas as a flavor or scent but definitely fruity and creamy.
This is one of those strains that really shows you THC percentage really isn't everything.
Jaylord420
on March 28th, 2019
Not for a chronic of any sort . Very dry , A-AA at best, low in thc as said , the buzz is there but faint . Did a gram bowl with ease
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.