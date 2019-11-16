 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Split

Banana Split

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
2.84
Aurora Cannabis Flower Banana Split

Learn More

About this product

A rare, balanced hybrid strain that is low THC with dense colas that house sweet, floral aromas. Aurora’s Banana Split is made up of large, dark green with vibrant orange pistil hairs and a thick coating of trichomes.

4 customer reviews

Show all
2.84

write a review

AshMeLater

Bought twice, to give it a fair chance, and because it's one of the cheapest strains at my local dispensary. Smokable, but incredibly dry and crunchy. First gram was packaged last year in October if I recall correctly, and the most recent one was apparently from the same packaging batch. Level-headed high, but definitely not worth the premium price in my opinion.

Giba

Awesome strain, even with low THC numbers the terpenes really pick up the slack and make this strain. I was pleasantly surprised by this strain, nice euphoric buzz with a good body melt as well. Didn't really get bananas as a flavor or scent but definitely fruity and creamy. This is one of those strains that really shows you THC percentage really isn't everything.

Jaylord420

Not for a chronic of any sort . Very dry , A-AA at best, low in thc as said , the buzz is there but faint . Did a gram bowl with ease

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.