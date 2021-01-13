 Loading…

Our mission

Leafly helps the world discover cannabis.

To discover cannabis is to recognize our complex history, and pursue an end to injustice by lifting up victims of the war on weed with the freedoms that legalization presents. The cannabis industry is ripe with opportunity … for some. At Leafly, we will push this rising tide to raise ALL ships. We’re on a mission to strengthen our industry through equity, and unlock economic empowerment for those trapped by outdated policy. We will lead with, and be led by, justice for all.

Social equity is the rebuilding of community.

Cannabis is the Hollingsworth family business. Learn how Joy advocates for the cannabis industry as she operates within it.

read Joy’s story
Joy HollingsworthProducer. Operator. Advocate.
I'm very in tune with my purpose.

Black owner-operator Seun Adedeji provides perspective on opening a dispensary in America by sharing his personal journey.

read Seun’s story
Seun AdedejiOwner. Mentor. Entrepreneur.
There’s work to do

Everybody is needed. Everyone has a role.

Get involved

Last Prisoner Project

Get informed

Knowledge is power

Equity and equality

They aren’t the same but they have something in common: Each needs greater representation in cannabis.

Equity

Equity supports people differently depending on need, with an eye on proportional representation (race, gender, and more), to achieve greater fairness overall.

Equality

Equality treats everyone the same regardless of need. An important difference in cannabis is that without equity first, we will not find equality.

Shining a light

Best-in-class journalists on the fun, the fear, and the future of weed

Lumen

Uplifting stories highlighting Black voices in cannabis. Read more >

