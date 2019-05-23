This strain made me feel extremely relaxed and sleepy. I felt stress free, happy and super relaxed. Price point is great and It's just the right amount of THC to help me sleep at night. Will definitely be buying this strain again
space-Jean
on April 12th, 2019
this has a bit sweater smell than what the mk ultra does
buds look great and taste a bit fruity but mostly has a kush taste
price is okay and has that sunken in the couch effect .. i prob will be getting this again
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
