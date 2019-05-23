 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. LA Confidential

LA Confidential

by Aurora

An indica-dominant moderate THC strain with a strong, sharp pine aroma. Aurora's LA Confidential buds are smaller yet extremely dense and are deep green accented by a medley of red pistil hairs.

claragomesy

This strain made me feel extremely relaxed and sleepy. I felt stress free, happy and super relaxed. Price point is great and It's just the right amount of THC to help me sleep at night. Will definitely be buying this strain again

space-Jean

this has a bit sweater smell than what the mk ultra does buds look great and taste a bit fruity but mostly has a kush taste price is okay and has that sunken in the couch effect .. i prob will be getting this again

About this strain

LA Confidential

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

About this brand

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.