Just love this one! Looking for an energetic, social, happy good time afternoon sativa? This one is worthy. Perfect for afternoon drinks with friends. Gets your brain,jokes and laughter going. I recommend. A good time.
Cheers.
enjoyrip
on November 23rd, 2019
strong head high. One lyric from a song will get stuck in your head repeatedly. mind blowing, will wipe the etch a sketch of your mind clean!
JoeBaker1900
on October 25th, 2019
Bought just 1g to test in my Ghost MV1, nice and fresh, didn’t use grinder just sprinkled 0.1g into the vaporizer. did 3 hits first two at 200C, it was buttery smooth, not a cough, just pure THC and pine taste, 3rd hit at 210C it was a bit smoky last 2 seconds of the draw and had amazing kick. I did that 1 hour before my daughter comes back from school, 1.5h later we did grade 9th math homework, boy I was banging examples better than teacher. My mind was clear, I had patience, and I just remembered everything from my high school, just incredible. I’m not sure if name Edison didn’t give me that super smart vibe, but the herb is top notch. Tastes like gin and tonic with slight pine taste, very smooth in convection vaporizer, I do not smoke for last 15y and didn’t cough at all, that tells you how smooth this was. I felt literally smart like math professor. My daughter is like: Dad you are smart… If she only knew…
Wabanaki is a clear-headed, creative flower created by Organigram of Canada. Offering high levels of the terpenes pinene, caryophyllene and myrcene, Wabanaki is often an excellent strain for boosting energy. Its aroma is a dense mixture of earthy, woody odors while the flavor is smooth and herbal. Wabanaki, which loosely translates to “People of the First Light,” represents a First Nations confederation of five Algonquian-speaking nations near the Eastern seaboard of Canada.
