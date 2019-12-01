JoeBaker1900 on October 25th, 2019

Bought just 1g to test in my Ghost MV1, nice and fresh, didn’t use grinder just sprinkled 0.1g into the vaporizer. did 3 hits first two at 200C, it was buttery smooth, not a cough, just pure THC and pine taste, 3rd hit at 210C it was a bit smoky last 2 seconds of the draw and had amazing kick. I did that 1 hour before my daughter comes back from school, 1.5h later we did grade 9th math homework, boy I was banging examples better than teacher. My mind was clear, I had patience, and I just remembered everything from my high school, just incredible. I’m not sure if name Edison didn’t give me that super smart vibe, but the herb is top notch. Tastes like gin and tonic with slight pine taste, very smooth in convection vaporizer, I do not smoke for last 15y and didn’t cough at all, that tells you how smooth this was. I felt literally smart like math professor. My daughter is like: Dad you are smart… If she only knew…