CannaCanadian on May 22nd, 2019

Ehhh. It's okay. I recently bought this strain on a whim from the new store in Hamilton, Ontario. Surprised at the boast of a very high potency, it doesn't hit as hard as similar strength strains and it wears off quickly. Its definitely something to smoke before going out. I would recommend it for amateur smokers or for those who like pungent citrus flavors. It smokes pretty smoothly which helps my settle my nausea when medicating. Pain relief is pretty minimal unfortunately and it's not a good choice for fellow insomnia sufferers.