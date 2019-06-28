CalgarianCaesar
on June 28th, 2019
Tastes and feels similar to MK Ultra, but with a bit less cerebral effects. All together, pretty good.
This true hybrid strain has a tightly packed bud structure with dense, vibrant green flowers covered with amber pistils and sprinkled with frosty trichomes. Terrifically tart and superbly pungent, Sour Kush is known for its powerful flavour profile that hits the nose with a combination of sour, crisp lemon and invigorating pine. The robust, tangy citrus taste is balanced with hints of earthy wood and sharp diesel. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada
on May 22nd, 2019
Ehhh. It's okay. I recently bought this strain on a whim from the new store in Hamilton, Ontario. Surprised at the boast of a very high potency, it doesn't hit as hard as similar strength strains and it wears off quickly. Its definitely something to smoke before going out. I would recommend it for amateur smokers or for those who like pungent citrus flavors. It smokes pretty smoothly which helps my settle my nausea when medicating. Pain relief is pretty minimal unfortunately and it's not a good choice for fellow insomnia sufferers.
on February 17th, 2019
As one who doesn't usually smoke weed, because most make me anxious and self conscious. I really enjoy this one. After I smoke it I feel smiley, energetic and social. It's awesome!
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.