7ACRES Purple Pancakes is an indica dominant hybrid with super high THC and an irresistible dessert focused aromatic profile. A unique cross of Slurricane x Pancakes, this particular phenotype was selected by Purple Farms Genetics. This cultivar has incredible bag appeal with frosty, dense and chunky light to medium green buds with orange pistils. Expressing aromatic notes representative of both parents in its lineage, you’ll be hit with sweet, buttery cake notes coming from Pancakes (London Pound Cake x Kush Mints), backed with creamy tropical berry notes from Slurricane (Dosidos x Purple Punch) and hints of gas that directly translate to flavour. Indoor grown in Ontario, whole plant hang and meticulously hand polished.
7ACRES takes pride in growing High End Cannabis that respects each cultivar’s genetic lineage and history. We are committed to providing enthusiasts with hand-crafted cannabis flower that delivers an un-compromised experience. 7ACRES products are crafted by knowledgeable cannabis minds, who share a passion for the product; from seed, to shelf, and into consumers hands. Every effort is made to ensure that each harvest is greater than the last and celebrated with better aroma and flavour.
