Wappa 49
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
18-24% THC
0-1% CBD
Back and better than ever, Wappa 49 was selected after an intensive phenotype hunt to find the most exotic and fruity aromatic profile. Dank tropical notes fill the room and conjure memories of sunny beaches and palm trees. Beautiful, dense and chunky buds coated with milky white trichomes produce smooth smoke and intense deep fruit flavours. Take a trip to the tropics with Wappa 49.
0-1% CBD
Back and better than ever, Wappa 49 was selected after an intensive phenotype hunt to find the most exotic and fruity aromatic profile. Dank tropical notes fill the room and conjure memories of sunny beaches and palm trees. Beautiful, dense and chunky buds coated with milky white trichomes produce smooth smoke and intense deep fruit flavours. Take a trip to the tropics with Wappa 49.
Wappa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!