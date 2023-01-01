A hoodie designed for all day comfort. Our eco-friendly construction of organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece offers a soft and cosy shell inviting you to sink in. Featuring a relaxed and slouchy fit with an oversized front pocket, hood with a drawstring and minimal branding, this hoodie will quickly become the cornerstone of your collection. ~ Men's Hoodie Relaxed Fitting Oversized Front Pocket Hood With Drawstring
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall.
Material
73% Organic Cotton Jersey 23% Hemp Brushed Fleece Heavyweight, 350gsm
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.