Our denim jeans give a nod to the 90s. Offering a mid-rise, relaxed fitting straight leg cut, the Ninety Twos are an essential wardrobe staple. With the innovative blend of midweight eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp denim in our signature vintage washes, these jeans will continue to define your everyday collection. ~ Mens Straight Leg Jeans Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Cut Ankle-Length Mid Rise Zip Fly and Button Fastening Belt Looped Waist Five Pocket Combo
Model Our model wears a size 32 and is 187cm tall
Material 78% Organic Cotton 22% Hemp Denim Midweight, 12.7oz
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.