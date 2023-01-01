Let this bucket hat take you on a trippy adventure into the realm of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in an exclusive collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, this bucket hat offers a wide brim and psychedelic print. Pair this hat with our Broccoli Hemp Tote Bag to take your outfit to a new dimension.
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.