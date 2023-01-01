Sink into the homebase cropped hoodie. Crafted from eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece, this jumper offers a soft and cosy shell. Our new silhouette offers a relaxed fit, cropped design, pull on hood and Afends branded waistband. Pair it with the matching Homebase shorts for the ultimate lounging duo. ~ Womens Cropped Hoodie Relaxed Fit Cropped Design Pull On Hood Afends Branded Waistband
Model: Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 175m tall
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.