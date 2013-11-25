AHLOT
Sensi Star by 7ACRES | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.
7ACRES | Sensi Star | Indica | 24.19% THC | 0.03% CBD
Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. Possessing robust, resinous, trichome-rich buds, Sensi Star is a world-renowned cultivar that offers a potent cannabinoid profile and a pleasing, complex array of terpenes producing a pronounced aroma of lemon, pepper and fuel (petrol).
7ACRES | Sensi Star | Indica | 24.19% THC | 0.03% CBD
Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. Possessing robust, resinous, trichome-rich buds, Sensi Star is a world-renowned cultivar that offers a potent cannabinoid profile and a pleasing, complex array of terpenes producing a pronounced aroma of lemon, pepper and fuel (petrol).
Sensi Star effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
521 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!