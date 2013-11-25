About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.



7ACRES | Sensi Star | Indica | 24.19% THC | 0.03% CBD

Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. Possessing robust, resinous, trichome-rich buds, Sensi Star is a world-renowned cultivar that offers a potent cannabinoid profile and a pleasing, complex array of terpenes producing a pronounced aroma of lemon, pepper and fuel (petrol).