AHLOT
Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) by Edison Cannabis Co. | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.
Edison Cannabis Co. | Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) | Sativa | 13.7% THC
A sativa-dominant strain grown indoors, Rio Bravo (known on the street as Wabanaki) was the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards Top Sativa Flower of the year. A strain with mid to high THC content, Rio Bravo holds almost no CBD content. You can expect to find piney and floral terpene notes when enjoying this strain in its dry flower form.
Wabanaki effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
79% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
