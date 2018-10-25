About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves.



Edison Cannabis Co. | Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) | Sativa | 13.7% THC

A sativa-dominant strain grown indoors, Rio Bravo (known on the street as Wabanaki) was the 2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards Top Sativa Flower of the year. A strain with mid to high THC content, Rio Bravo holds almost no CBD content. You can expect to find piney and floral terpene notes when enjoying this strain in its dry flower form.