American Made Glass AMG
Headband
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Headband effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!