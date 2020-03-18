Loading…
Purplefarm Genetics Sour Glue

by Artisan Batch
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Purplefarm Genetics Sour Glue is a cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Sour Diesel. Purplefarm Genetics combines decades of practical growing knowledge with data and technology, producing terpene-rich and cannabinoid-rich cannabis. Sour Glue is grown indoors in environmentally controlled grow rooms using ProMix HP+ with Mycorrhizae and Californian Luxx HPS lighting. Heat, humidity, air pressure and CO2 are controlled while the plants are dosed with nutrients on a weekly basis. Each plant is hand harvested and hang dried cold for two weeks. From there, they’re hand trimmed, cold-barrel cured, and burped daily for 21 days to ensure ideal quality. The large to medium buds are nearly entirely covered in frosty trichomes, with a citrus diesel aroma and a peppery, cedar finish. Purplefarm Genetics Sour Glue has 20-26% THC and >3% terpenes, led by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

About this strain

Picture of GG4
GG4

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

GG4 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3,231 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.