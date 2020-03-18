About this product

Purplefarm Genetics Sour Glue is a cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Sour Diesel. Purplefarm Genetics combines decades of practical growing knowledge with data and technology, producing terpene-rich and cannabinoid-rich cannabis. Sour Glue is grown indoors in environmentally controlled grow rooms using ProMix HP+ with Mycorrhizae and Californian Luxx HPS lighting. Heat, humidity, air pressure and CO2 are controlled while the plants are dosed with nutrients on a weekly basis. Each plant is hand harvested and hang dried cold for two weeks. From there, they’re hand trimmed, cold-barrel cured, and burped daily for 21 days to ensure ideal quality. The large to medium buds are nearly entirely covered in frosty trichomes, with a citrus diesel aroma and a peppery, cedar finish. Purplefarm Genetics Sour Glue has 20-26% THC and >3% terpenes, led by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.