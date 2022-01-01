Team MSIKU presents the first cross from their In-House breeding selections. Wedding Singer is the female 'White Wedding' crossed with the 'Kush Mints 11' Male.



Wedding Singer is painted in a green, silvery hue and has astonishing resin production. The strain has the aroma of pine and frosted cereal on the top, custard in the middle, and is rounds out with fuel and funk on the bottom. Hang dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavour.