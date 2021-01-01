Arnica CBD Cream 425mg
About this product
Mildly scented with menthol, this non greasy cream is infused with Arnica and CBD cannabis extract.
This product is infused with CBD cannabis extract and Arnica oil. It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly. AXEA CO2-extracts the CBD cannabis flower to extract full-spectrum CBD Oil for each product. Enriched with menthol to provide a pleasant cooling sensation. Massage into skin on targeted areas. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only.
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Menthol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Arnica Montana Flower Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Cannabis flower Extract
This product is infused with CBD cannabis extract and Arnica oil. It goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly. AXEA CO2-extracts the CBD cannabis flower to extract full-spectrum CBD Oil for each product. Enriched with menthol to provide a pleasant cooling sensation. Massage into skin on targeted areas. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only.
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Menthol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Arnica Montana Flower Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Cannabis flower Extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!