THC Free Daytime CBD Isolate Oil 30ml
About this product
THC Free sublingual ingestion drops of CBD dominant formulation.
THC <0.01 mg CBD 55mg per 1ml activation - THC-Free Formulation has been specifically formulated for consumers who want a full spectrum oil formulation. Bioavailability may be 6–8 times higher than other forms of cannabis. This formulation could be added to water or taken sublingually.
THC <0.01 mg CBD 55mg per 1ml activation - THC-Free Formulation has been specifically formulated for consumers who want a full spectrum oil formulation. Bioavailability may be 6–8 times higher than other forms of cannabis. This formulation could be added to water or taken sublingually.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!