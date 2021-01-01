Broken Coast Cannabis
Denman
About this product
Denman (AKA Pie in the Sky) is a mostly sativa hybrid that's bright green with perfectly shaped flowers and a nice dusting of trichomes. This strain has one of the most unique and strong terpene profiles of Broken Coast's offerings. Dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, myrcene and limonene offer enticing aromas of key lime pie and orange zest, translate exactly into the flavour profile. This highly sativa-dominant has an 85/15 sativa-indica split.
