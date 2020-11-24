Broken Coast Cannabis
Ruxton
Ruxton (AKA Sour OG) Is the result of a cross between two of the most lauded cannabis strains of the last decade: OG Kush and Sour diesel. With a terpene profile of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonen and Linalool, this exceptionally pungent phenotype produces a strong, heavy smoke with intense flavour notes of lime and diesel. This bright green sativa dominant strain is rounded and well-balanced and retains the best qualities of its infamous parents. Just like every Broken Coast product, Ruxton is grown in strain specific room in small batches and is slow cured and hand trimmed by passionate and dedicated staff. Over 400 consumer reviews report effects including dry mouth, happy, uplifting, creative and energetic. Ruxton test higher on the THC levels comes in 3.5g and 7g weights. (30% Indica / 70% Sativa)
Sour OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
