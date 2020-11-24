About this product

Ruxton (AKA Sour OG) Is the result of a cross between two of the most lauded cannabis strains of the last decade: OG Kush and Sour diesel. With a terpene profile of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonen and Linalool, this exceptionally pungent phenotype produces a strong, heavy smoke with intense flavour notes of lime and diesel. This bright green sativa dominant strain is rounded and well-balanced and retains the best qualities of its infamous parents. Just like every Broken Coast product, Ruxton is grown in strain specific room in small batches and is slow cured and hand trimmed by passionate and dedicated staff. Over 400 consumer reviews report effects including dry mouth, happy, uplifting, creative and energetic. Ruxton test higher on the THC levels comes in 3.5g and 7g weights. (30% Indica / 70% Sativa)