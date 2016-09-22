About this product

Stryker: Stryker (AKA Starkiller) is an Indica dominant strain with dense, rounded, frosty buds with vibrant colouration of deep greens, purples and hints of gold. A dominant terpene profile of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonen produces pungent earthy aromas of musk, clove, citrus with lemon-pine and peppery notes. This strain creates a nice heavy, diesel and earthy smoke. Over 675 reviews from consumers report sleepy, happy, dry mouth and calming effects. Stryker and all Broken Coast products are grown in strain specific rooms in small batches then slow cured and hand trimmed. This strain test medium to high for THC levels and is offered in 3.5 g and 7g (70% indica / 30% sativa).