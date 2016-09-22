Broken Coast Cannabis
Stryker
Hybrid THC 21% CBD —
Stryker: Stryker (AKA Starkiller) is an Indica dominant strain with dense, rounded, frosty buds with vibrant colouration of deep greens, purples and hints of gold. A dominant terpene profile of Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonen produces pungent earthy aromas of musk, clove, citrus with lemon-pine and peppery notes. This strain creates a nice heavy, diesel and earthy smoke. Over 675 reviews from consumers report sleepy, happy, dry mouth and calming effects. Stryker and all Broken Coast products are grown in strain specific rooms in small batches then slow cured and hand trimmed. This strain test medium to high for THC levels and is offered in 3.5 g and 7g (70% indica / 30% sativa).
Star Killer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
