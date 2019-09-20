The Canna-Pod® design is simple, clean, and includes popular features. Inter-Fitting Lid and Body create an Air Tight Seal that will keep your flower samples fresher, longer. The Aroma Area is very large for greater air exchange to fully appreciate the strains terpene signature. Aroma Plug – Used to seal Aroma Area to maintain freshness. Lens – For microscopic viewing of trichomes, etc. Seals – To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance (i502), we offer a reusable seal (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. Deep Capacity Pod – Holds up to 1/2 ounce of buds for sample display.

Choose Translucent Plugs or Black Plugs

Now choose between Translucent or Black Aroma Plugs when you place your Pod orders! No Extra Charge!

