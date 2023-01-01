Closer Access For Higher Sales

Bring your concentrates hidden deep within your showcase to your counter top, while maintaining security. The Concentrate Security Case™ was specially designed to provide enhanced security to the Xtract Elite™. A hinged and locking cover opens from the budtenders side of the case, greatly restricting customer access while still allowing budtenders full control of the “show and smell” experience your customers enjoy before a purchase decision. In addition, the case’s numerous large air slots reduce residual heat buildup and allow for discreet security cable attachment, if needed.



Footprint: 21½“ Wide x 16½“ Deep x 4⅜“ Tall.

