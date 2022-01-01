About this product
3.5g: 23-28% THC
Cobra Lips is a small-batch sativa-dominant hybrid from BZAM™ offering very strong THC potency potential. If the name isn’t enough to spark your imagination, try this cross between Chemdawg and Appalachia and experience its fruity, sour, earthy and citrus flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and humulene. Didn’t think you’d get a chance to taste Cobra Lips in your lifetime? Well pucker up!
About this brand
BZAM
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.