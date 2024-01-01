About this product
Meet the KaliKats Blunt--the first and only blunt-shaped cat toy with a velcro pouch for adding catnip! The KaliKats Catnip Blunt Cat Toy is refillable and comes with a baggie of 100% organic catnip to get you started. Stuff the inside of the toy with catnip as if you were rolling your own blunt, seal it closed using the velcro lining, and watch your furry friend go bonkers on their very own blunt! Each KaliKats Catnip Blunt Cat Toy is made from all-natural organic hemp materials that make it safe, durable, and eco-friendly.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Kitty Cats 🐈
KaliKats Hemp Blunt Cat Toy
Velcro Sealed Catnip Pouch
Antibacterial Pet Toy
5” inches in Length
1” inch Diameter
Safe & Eco-Friendly
Blunt Shaped Cat Toy
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
Made from All-Natural Hemp
100% Organic Catnip Included
*Caution: Always supervise your pet when playing with this toy. Not made for children. Remove cat toy from play if any parts become loose, damaged, or detached.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Kitty Cats 🐈
KaliKats Hemp Blunt Cat Toy
Velcro Sealed Catnip Pouch
Antibacterial Pet Toy
5” inches in Length
1” inch Diameter
Safe & Eco-Friendly
Blunt Shaped Cat Toy
Great Gift Idea for Stoners
Made from All-Natural Hemp
100% Organic Catnip Included
*Caution: Always supervise your pet when playing with this toy. Not made for children. Remove cat toy from play if any parts become loose, damaged, or detached.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
Notice a problem?Report this item