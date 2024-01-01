About this product
An official collaboration between RAW Rolling Papers and Dooby’s Dog Toys, this limited edition RAW Hemp Joint Dog Toy is sure to become your dogs new favorite. This squeaky dog toy is designed to last, made from all-natural hemp which is known for its strong natural fibers and antibacterial properties. Equipped with a premium duck squeaker inside, this safe & eco-friendly dog toy is sure to satisfy even the hardest-to-please dogs. The perfect gift for any smoker, stoner, weed lover & dog lover, grab one of these RAW Hemp Joint Dog Toys today before they're gone!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dogs 🐶
Raw Rolling Papers Hemp Joint Dog Toy
RAW & Dooby’s Dog Toys Official Collaboration
Premium Duck Squeaker Inside
Made from All-Natural Hemp
Limited Edition
Antibacterial Pet Toy
Safe, Fun & Eco-Friendly
Designed for Rough Chewers
Measures 3.5” Wide x 12” inches in Length
Profits Donated to Shelters & Related Charities!
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dogs 🐶
Raw Rolling Papers Hemp Joint Dog Toy
RAW & Dooby’s Dog Toys Official Collaboration
Premium Duck Squeaker Inside
Made from All-Natural Hemp
Limited Edition
Antibacterial Pet Toy
Safe, Fun & Eco-Friendly
Designed for Rough Chewers
Measures 3.5” Wide x 12” inches in Length
Profits Donated to Shelters & Related Charities!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
Notice a problem?Report this item