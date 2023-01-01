California Lightworks SolarSystem 1100 LED Grow Light

The SolarSystem 1100 (SS 1100) represents the most powerful horticulture LED lights we’ve ever made. The SS 1100 is lightweight yet puts out more light than much larger LED grow lights and will replace a 1000-watt HPS system. Powerful enough for veg or bloom, the SS 1100 features fully programmable spectrum control with the optional SolarSystem Controller.



This grow light system enables 0 to 100% dimming of commercial LED grow lights. It also offers a large 5’ x 5’ bloom coverage area and 8’ x 8’ foot vegetative coverage area. A high efficiency of 2.23 umol/j and 0–800-W power consumption contributes to efficient growing operations. Light output from our full spectrum grow lights promotes photosynthesis at all stages of growth and a comfortable environment to assess and maintain crops.



Linked together in a series, SS 1100 large LED lights can cover any size grow area—large or small—while drastically cutting energy usage and eliminating the need to change bulbs—ever. These commercial grow lights are ideal for maximizing yield in small growing operations and continue to meet your operational needs as your business grows.



The advanced SolarSystem 1100 offers exceptional power and convenience and provides the conditions needed for any size of commercial crop production operation to succeed.



Advanced LED Grow Light System

Replaces a 1000-watt HPS with 40% Less Energy

Fully Programmable Spectrum Control*

Higher Yields and Better Quality

Perfect for Propagation, Veg, or Bloom

Never Needs Bulbs—Easy to Install

Perfect for Small- or Large-Scale Grows

5 Year Warranty—Made in the USA

*SolarSystem Controller Required (Sold Separately)

