Discover the California Lightworks SolarSystem UVB Kit

The SolarSystem UVB features the latest generation high output UVB T5 fluorescent bulb. This system is perfect for a single light in a tent or several hundred lights in a large commercial operation.



The kit consists of (2) SolarSystem UVB units, (2) mounting brackets, and rivets.

Compatible with SolarSystem 1100, SolarSystem 550, SolarXtreme 1000, and SolarXtreme 500 (all sold separately).

This is the kit that makes the SolarSystem 1100 a SolarSystem 1100 UVB.



