Discover the California Lightworks SolarXtreme 250 LED Grow Light

The SolarXtreme 250 is one of our easiest to use full-spectrum LED grow lights. Designed especially for grow tents and smaller scale home growing, this low-power grow light system draws just 200 watts with a maximum current of 1.6 amps at 120 volts.



The SolarXtreme series features a COB (chip on board) design and utilizes a direct AC drive, so LED drivers are not needed. This enables high-efficiency LEDs to be used, at a much lower cost than traditional LEDs. Users, therefore, benefit from full-spectrum grow lights that accommodate all stages of plant growth and flowering for many types of indoor plants, vegetables, and flowers. No adjustments are needed during the growing cycle.



Our horticultural LED lights have been developed based on years of research and knowledge of photosynthesis and biological processes. The SolarXtreme 250 represents a convenient innovation in indoor LED grow lights suited for smaller cultivations and users who wish to conserve on power draw.



Best of all, just mount the unit, plug it in, and start growing!



Power Draw: 200w

500 PPFD Distance: 18"

800 PPFD Distance: 12"

Max Current: 1.6A @120v

Coverage Area: Up to 3' x 3'

Heat Output: 640 BTU

Dimensions: 8.5" x 8.5" x 4"

Weight: 6 lbs.

Thermal Management: Active

Warranty:3 Years

SOLARXTREME OPTIGROW FULL SPECTRUM

*The SolarXtreme 250 is not compatible with the SolarSystem Controller. SolarXtreme series lights must be plugged into a standard timer for automated scheduling.

