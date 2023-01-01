Discover Gaia Green ROCK DUST BLEND PAIL

Gaia Green Premium Organic Fertilizer Blends are designed to meet specific requirements, and to improve the general vitality of your soil. Organic gardeners and farmers everywhere are discovering the benefits of using Gaia Green Premium blends.



Our Blends are formulated using only the finest organic and mineral inputs to ensure a range of essential nutrients. All of our products are made with no added synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, providing you with an alternative to conventional products.



BENEFITS

Helps re-mineralize soil

Source of Calcium, Magnesium, and Iron

Improves cation exchange capacity

Contains:

Glacial Rock Dust, Basalt Rock Dust, Volcanic Ash, Humic Acid



GUARANTEED MINIMUM ANALYSIS

Calcium (Ca).......................2.0%



Magnesium (Mg).................0.9%



Iron (Fe) (Actual)..................3.5%



Directions for Use:

Gardens and landscapes: Broadcast and incorporate up to 12 kg per 100 m2 (25 lbs per 1000 ft2). Can be applied up to once a month during the growing season.



Transplanting and premixing soil for potted plants and planter boxes: 15 ml per 4 L (1 tbsp per gallon) of soil or growing medium. Thoroughly mix into soil or growing medium.



Available in the different sizes

