High Grade Cannabinoids® Is Our Commitment to Excellence! Established in 2014, Canavape proudly holds its place as the United Kingdom's leading brand for high-grade Cannabinoid E-Liquids, CBD vape oils, terpenes, supplements and CBD Oils.



Our journey began as a personal quest for relief from chronic and debilitating conditions. Driven by the need for quality cannabinoid products, Canavape was born.



We believe that the CBD and cannabinoid products we offer are among the finest available. Our unwavering dedication to creating efficacious products led us to establish our manufacturing base in the UK. Here, every product we produce receives our undivided attention, ensuring purity, consistency, and, most importantly, effectiveness for you.



Our Products: Canavape's flagship products, Canavape Complete, Canavape CBD E Liquid, Canavape Extracts and ECS CBD Gold Drops from ECS Supplements, exemplify our pursuit of excellence. These products feature CBD refined to pharmaceutical standards. ECS® CBD, introduced shortly after Canavape® in 2014, boasts a wide range of CBD oils that have undergone refinement since 2017 to meet the most stringent industry standards.



Beyond meeting industry benchmarks, our products delight the senses with rich flavours, natural terpenes, and minor cannabinoids carefully selected to harness the entourage effect.



We aim to provide you with holistic well-being through cannabis compounds scientifically proven to offer numerous benefits. Time-Tested Quality: Canavape and ECS products are not fleeting trends; our product range has remained largely unchanged for nearly a decade.



This stability is a testament to their effectiveness, diverse size and strength options, and the resounding feedback from our satisfied customers. Our founder and laboratory director, Ben, works directly with customers to discern what works and what doesn't. With a personal passion for effective products, the Canavape team is dedicated to offering you the best.



Our Distinction: Our unique distinction lies in over a decade of unwavering commitment to developing unrivalled cannabinoid products. Before any product reaches you, we meticulously perfect and test it. Every drop is crafted in-house, ensuring that you receive only the finest CBD Oil, CBD Vape, and legal cannabis products.



Experience the Canavape Difference! Explore our thoughtfully crafted in-house range and enjoy the convenience of prompt next-day or weekly delivery options. Discover the Canavape difference and unlock a world of well-being. Visit us at canavape.co.uk https://www.canavape.co.uk or contact us at info@canavape.co.uk to embark on your journey to superior CBD products and a better quality of life.

