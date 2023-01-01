KOKO Kush CBD+CBG Wax Crumble
About this product
KOKO Kush, AKA Mango Kush, tastes similar to the actual mango fruit in our take on this classic strain. A distinct kush flavour and hints of pine on the exhale.
Experience THC free dabbing at its best with Canavape Extracts®.
Each 0.5 gram pot offers a broad spectrum of cannabinoids in crystal wax form at a potency of over 95%. Canavape Extracts® are crystal clear, ultra pure and seriously tasty.
CBD:CBG ratio 10:1
Canavape Extracts® are multi-cannabinoid terpene infused crumbles with high strength CBD and CBG. All terpenes used in Canavape Extracts are naturally derived & never synthesised.
0.5g per pot. Perfect for dabbing on a rig, water pipe or suitable vaporiser.
About this brand
CANAVAPE | BEST CBD VAPE OIL | CBD E LIQUIDs | OILS & EXTRACTS | SAVE 20% - CODE: LEAFLY
SAVE 20% with discount code: LEAFLY
ABOUT US:
Established way back in 2014, Canavape® is the original choice for CBD Vape oils, CBD E Liquids, CBD Oils, Dab waxes & more. Our team has been manufacturing high grade products for nearly a decade so we are serious about quality & passionate about purity. Canavape® was launched with the mission to deliver only the best in High Grade Cannabinoids® to our customers who use cannabinoids and cannabis to better their quality of life. All our products are made by us in our UK laboratory after rigorous research and development to ensure that you only receive the best.
OUR MISSION:
Pioneering the legal cannabis scene: Our products are the result of nearly 10 years passionate hard work dedicated to promoting the benefits of cannabinoids, CBD and cannabis.
Set premium product standards: Whether its a CBD Vape oil, broad spectrum oral oil or terpene infused CBD E Liquid your buying we always strive to ensure our products stand out from the crowd. Made by us, tested by us never mass produced.
Continue innovating: Our founder and team are always working on offering you the best in CBD products. In 2014 we launched the first CBD Vape brand in the UK, in 2015 the first terpene infusions & minor cannabinoid formulations offering more than just CBD. As trends & customer needs change... so do our product ranges.
Our product ranges include the very best in UK made CBD Vape liquids, CBD vape oils, Dab wax, terpenes and more. We offer free delivery on all of our CBD and cannabis products in the UK and international delivery worldwide with DHL Express.
