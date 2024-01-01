Custom Glass Rolling Tray – Small Shatter Resistant

by Cannabis Promotions
THC —CBD —
Our shatter-resistant glass rolling trays offer a perfect blend of durability and style for businesses looking to enhance their branding. Crafted with high-quality, robust glass, these clear glass trays are designed to resist breakage, ensuring a long-lasting product with a premium feel.

Key Features:
Shatter-Resistant Glass Material
Comes with a Full-Color Logo
Ships printed in 3-5 business days

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cannabis Promotions
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
