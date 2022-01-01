About this product
Add your custom logo to these environmentally friendly hemp tee shirts! Made from a 60% Viscose Hemp and 40% organic cotton, these shirts are very comfortable and environmentally sustainable. These are unisex shirts for men and women. We have black, white, blue, green and white hemp shirts available.
Hemp is hypoallergenic and non-irritating to the skin. Hemp requires small amounts of water to grow and is naturally resistant to pests.
Hemp is hypoallergenic and non-irritating to the skin. Hemp requires small amounts of water to grow and is naturally resistant to pests.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.