The white color makes your logo pop better than any other grinder! Full color imprint or laser etching included. A fine mesh net collects that elusive kief, and a magnetic closure keeps everything where it’s supposed to be. The high-quality, heavy-duty aluminum alloy ensures you will have the longest-lasting grinder on the market.
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.