About this product
About this strain
Georgia Pie effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!