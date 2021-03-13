Medellin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Chemdawg. Medellin is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Medellin effects include feeling energetic, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Medellin when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Lemonnade, Medellin features flavors like tea, pungent, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Medellin typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Medellin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.