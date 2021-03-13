About this product
About this strain
Medellin effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
78 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
