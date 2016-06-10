Mendo Breath
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
"A potent sativa-dominant hybrid with sweet citrus aroma. "
"Flavour and potency in perfect form, this potent sativa dominant hybrid has over 2% terpenes. Expect light green bud with fiery orange highlights, a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy spice filled finish.
"
Mendo Breath effects
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
