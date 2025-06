Our Stormtrooper OG is coated in delta-8 THC and CBG isolates for a smooth, mellowing effect. This one-of-a-kind crystal white flower is packed with potency and its donut powder taste is a craving in itself. Now available on the market containing approximately 250 mg Delta 8 per gram. Size of moon rocks will vary.



3.5g Jars contain 725mg Delta 8



7g Jars contain 1,800mg Delta 8



14g Jars contain 3,500mg Delta 8



28g Jars contain 7,000mg Delta 8



Our flowers are dipped, we do NOT spray ANY of our products

read more