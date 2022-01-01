It’s one of our smallest batches yet, but we had to give you a taste. Black Apple Hitchcock is a high-potency hybrid from our exclusive catalogue of rare genetics. Crossing Grape OG with Sour Apple IBL, this cultivar produces sweet apple and earthy flavour and a grassy aroma with a dab or grape. A premium, limited-edition release, hand dried, hand trimmed and slow cured for optimal frostiness and tastiness.
Founded in 2018, Dunn Cannabis was built on Robert Logan Dunn’s vision to create an elevated cannabis experience focused on expert cultivation, small-batch production and premium products. Since then, Dunn Cannabis has built a strong reputation as one of the best micro-grows in BC and continues to release craft cultivars for those who are drawn to the fire.
