Hennep Heaven is a Black Cherry Punch, the cross of Purple Punch and Black Cherry Pie. Hennep Heaven produces medium-sized buds, caked with a frosty crystal and lots of dark purple hues. Hennep Heaven is an Indica dominant strain with a vibrant flavour profile.
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.