About this product
Named after it's pungent aromas of sweet candy, fruits, and floral notes. a potent Indica dominant high with a euphoric and body relaxation. The top Terpene is Nerolidol 2 (1.04%) - Nerolidol is commonly found in tea-tree and lemongrass, and is known to have a floral aroma with notes of citrus, apples, and rose.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.