Edison Cannabis Co.
About this product
Edison’s Sativa dominant La Strada is identifiable by its trichome frosted flowers, dense buds, tangy aroma, and sweet, earthy taste, rich in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack La Strada with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Pinene, Limonene
Available weights: 1 g, 3.5g, 7g, 15g
