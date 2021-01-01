Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co.

La Strada

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Edison’s Sativa dominant La Strada is identifiable by its trichome frosted flowers, dense buds, tangy aroma, and sweet, earthy taste, rich in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack La Strada with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.

THC: 18-22%
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Pinene, Limonene
Available weights: 1 g, 3.5g, 7g, 15g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!