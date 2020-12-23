Edison Cannabis Co.
Our new indica-dominant Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) is bold and complex. This strain pairs potent 20%+ THC with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage thanks to a rare terpene, Germacrene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, I.C.C. is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
