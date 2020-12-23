About this product

Our new indica-dominant Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.) is bold and complex. This strain pairs potent 20%+ THC with sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Its strong notes of gasoline are balanced with undertones of clove and sage thanks to a rare terpene, Germacrene. Equally as bold in appearance, its dense, dark green buds are contrasted by an abundance of copper-coloured pistils. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, I.C.C. is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.