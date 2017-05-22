Edison Cannabis Co.
Edison’s Indica dominant Lola Montes is known for its signature sweet, cherry flavour and aroma, two-toned emerald hue and dense buds, rich in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Lola Montes with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen.
THC: 16-22%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Guaiol, Bisabolol, Humulene
Available weights: 1 g, 3.5g, 7g, 15g
Hash Plant effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
347 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
