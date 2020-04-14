About this product

MAC-1 (a cross of Miracle 15 x Alien Cookies) is a legendary Hybrid cultivar with a history as robust and colourful as the bud itself. Coming in at a potent THC range of 20-26%, Edison’s MAC-1 has super dense and firm buds composed of two-tone light and dark greens, with the occasional punch of light purple colouring. The trichomes covering this bud are truly out of this world, enveloping every nook and cranny of the flower. An abundance of fiery copper pistils permeates throughout completing the rich and colourful mosaic. The aroma has an upfront citrus flavour, which then gives in to a mid-range gassy diesel smell and finishes with a hint of spice to complete this stellar sensory bouquet.