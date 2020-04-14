Edison Cannabis Co.
MAC-1 (a cross of Miracle 15 x Alien Cookies) is a legendary Hybrid cultivar with a history as robust and colourful as the bud itself. Coming in at a potent THC range of 20-26%, Edison’s MAC-1 has super dense and firm buds composed of two-tone light and dark greens, with the occasional punch of light purple colouring. The trichomes covering this bud are truly out of this world, enveloping every nook and cranny of the flower. An abundance of fiery copper pistils permeates throughout completing the rich and colourful mosaic. The aroma has an upfront citrus flavour, which then gives in to a mid-range gassy diesel smell and finishes with a hint of spice to complete this stellar sensory bouquet.
Mac 1 effects
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
