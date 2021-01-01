About this product

Our new indica-dominant Slurricane couples full flavour with a strong 17%+ THC. It has rich notes of blueberries and cream with nutty, floral undertones reminiscent of Amaretto. This strain’s buds are frosted with trichomes and deep purple in colour, contrasted by interwoven orange pistils.This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, Slurricane is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.