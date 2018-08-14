Gage Cannabis Co.
JD OG is an indica-dominant strain with lineage tracing back to the sunshine state of Florida. This strain carries fruity notes of grapefruit paired with earthy pungency. Its signature aroma is tantalizing with a hint of floral sweetness. JD OG is flavorful and well-balanced on the tongue with a sour, cheesy taste. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. JD OG is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. You can identify JD OG by its large mint green buds and vibrant orange hairs.
Josh D OG effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
