About this product
Introducing the Go Easy take on a flower one-hitter—delicate yet daring, soft yet just a little rebellious. Crafted from high-quality borosilicate glass, the Bad Bouquet is a petite, stylish piece designed for those who love a little elegance with their edge.
She’s a true one-hitter, featuring a small, delicate bowl—perfect for the little delicate girlies. 🌸✨ Whether you're looking for a quick, discreet hit or just want to add a unique, floral-inspired piece to your collection, this bad-but-beautiful one-hitter & joint holder is the perfect choice. A Floral Fantasy with a Hint of Rebellion 🌹💨 Is it a rose? A tulip? A marigold? Who’s to say? All we know is that this flower doesn’t just sit in a vase—it serves looks and hits.
To keep your sesh smooth and effortless, we recommend using a screen for the best performance.
✨ Packaged to Perfection: Each Bad Bouquet comes tucked into a signature Go Easy box, nestled in a custom foam insert—because being bad doesn’t mean being reckless. 😇
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ A quick, chic hit without the fuss ✔️ Adding a delicate-yet-edgy statement piece to your collection ✔️ Flower lovers who prefer their bouquets with a little more bite Because sometimes, a little bad goes a long way. 💋💨
Bad Bouquet - Psychedelic
Go EasyPipes
About this product
About this brand
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
